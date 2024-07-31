Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $52.58 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $52.58 or 0.00079075 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $439.62 million and $54.16 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00018590 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009056 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,553.94 or 0.45948094 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,360,649 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,360,649.47989115 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.34358518 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $69,177,618.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

