Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 4,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 695% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Concierge Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

