Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CREGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Conduit Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:CRE opened at GBX 518.70 ($6.67) on Wednesday. Conduit has a 12 month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.60 ($7.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 512.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 498.80. The stock has a market cap of £814.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.94) to GBX 700 ($9.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conduit

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduit

In other Conduit news, insider Neil David Eckert bought 980 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 539 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £5,282.20 ($6,794.70). In other news, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 980 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 539 ($6.93) per share, for a total transaction of £5,282.20 ($6,794.70). Also, insider Trevor Carvey bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £94,320 ($121,327.50). Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Conduit

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Conduit (LON:CRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.