Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CRE opened at GBX 518.70 ($6.67) on Wednesday. Conduit has a 12 month low of GBX 428.32 ($5.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.60 ($7.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 512.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 498.80. The stock has a market cap of £814.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Conduit from GBX 695 ($8.94) to GBX 700 ($9.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Conduit news, insider Neil David Eckert bought 980 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 539 ($6.93) per share, with a total value of £5,282.20 ($6,794.70). In other news, insider Neil David Eckert acquired 980 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 539 ($6.93) per share, for a total transaction of £5,282.20 ($6,794.70). Also, insider Trevor Carvey bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £94,320 ($121,327.50). Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

