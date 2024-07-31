Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,236. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
About Conduit Pharmaceuticals
