Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Up 12.9% in July

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,236. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Conduit Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.