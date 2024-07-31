Contrasting Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) and Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) and Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Ainos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Cochlear shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ainos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ainos alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ainos and Cochlear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35% Cochlear N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $93,677.00 45.75 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -0.26 Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $1.64 143.03

This table compares Ainos and Cochlear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cochlear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ainos. Ainos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ainos and Cochlear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Cochlear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cochlear beats Ainos on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos

(Get Free Report)

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Cochlear

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.