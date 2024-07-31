Contrasting Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) & Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Osisko Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.22 billion 20.07 -$466.40 million ($2.49) -51.05 Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 5.48

Analyst Recommendations

Osisko Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franco-Nevada. Franco-Nevada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franco-Nevada and Osisko Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 0 5 5 0 2.50 Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus price target of $152.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. Osisko Mining has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. Given Osisko Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Mining is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Osisko Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada -39.88% 10.81% 10.44% Osisko Mining N/A -1.01% -0.82%

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Osisko Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent. Franco-Nevada Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

