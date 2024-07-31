Contrasting Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Curaleaf shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Curaleaf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.09 -$71.74 million N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.35 billion 1.92 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -10.23

Profitability

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf -20.29% -14.43% -5.20%

Risk & Volatility

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaleaf has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 382.34%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Summary

Paranovus Entertainment Technology beats Curaleaf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

