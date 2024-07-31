CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 9,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.
CorMedix Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of CRMD opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.00.
CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CorMedix
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter worth $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CorMedix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.
About CorMedix
CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CorMedix
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.