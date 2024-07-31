Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Bank of America

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Get Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,229 shares of company stock worth $4,885,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Corning by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.