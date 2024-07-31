Coty (COTY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Coty (NYSE: COTY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/11/2024 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Coty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 1,162,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after purchasing an additional 494,639 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,033,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,745,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,134,000 after acquiring an additional 136,292 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,130,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after acquiring an additional 709,238 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

