Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Crimson Wine Group Price Performance

CWGL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309. Crimson Wine Group has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

