Critical Survey: Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) & Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunome and Schrödinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome $12.68 million 73.05 -$106.81 million ($7.55) -2.05 Schrödinger $216.67 million 7.57 $40.72 million ($1.88) -12.01

Schrödinger has higher revenue and earnings than Immunome. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome -1,829.44% -37.33% -26.06% Schrödinger -75.94% -29.25% -20.60%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Immunome and Schrödinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Immunome has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Immunome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Schrödinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Immunome shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Schrödinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Immunome and Schrödinger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 6 0 3.00 Schrödinger 0 3 7 1 2.82

Immunome presently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 92.88%. Schrödinger has a consensus price target of $38.90, indicating a potential upside of 72.35%. Given Immunome’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Immunome is more favorable than Schrödinger.

Summary

Schrödinger beats Immunome on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunome



Immunome, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate. Immunome, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bothell, Washington.

About Schrödinger



Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

