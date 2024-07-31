Crocs (CROX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Crocs has set its Q2 guidance at $3.40-3.55 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $12.25-12.73 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crocs Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CROX stock opened at $132.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.82.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total value of $220,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

