Cronos Price Tops $0.0887 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $5.69 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00039901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

