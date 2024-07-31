CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 3,241.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in CSX by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CSX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $35.10. 9,754,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,791,804. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

