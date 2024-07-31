Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

CTSO stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.58. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 309,543 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

