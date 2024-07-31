D.R. Horton, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $14.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.46. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $14.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.97 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHI. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Get Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $180.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $181.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.