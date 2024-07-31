DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $44.64 on Monday. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $348.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.