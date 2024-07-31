Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.83

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.8342 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $10.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 75.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.80.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 520,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,412. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

Shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 1st.

About Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

