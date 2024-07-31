Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 53.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

USOY traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 41,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,069. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08.

