Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DH. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

DH opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

