Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.7 million-$63.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.7 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.320-0.340 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. 3,696,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The business had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.