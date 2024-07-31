Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Increases Dividend to $1.09 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 110.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.9%.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

NYSE DKL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,946. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.96 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKL shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKL

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.