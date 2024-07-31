DigiByte One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.85 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $124.86 million and $5.85 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,114.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.36 or 0.00658494 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00109590 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008611 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00033841 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00239701 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00045398 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00077225 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,160,993,933 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
