DigiByte One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.85 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $124.86 million and $5.85 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,114.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.36 or 0.00658494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00109590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00033841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00239701 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00045398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00077225 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,160,993,933 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

