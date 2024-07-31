Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Position Raised by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 144.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 449,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 265,495 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 137.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 111,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 64,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 413,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,391. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.