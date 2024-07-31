Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 86,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 270,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

