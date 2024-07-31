Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,558 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Distribution Solutions Group worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:DSGR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,917. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $416.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Distribution Solutions Group

In related news, Director Robert Zamarripa acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

