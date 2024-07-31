Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza accounts for approximately 1.5% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.15. 524,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,874. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.79. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

