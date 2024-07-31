Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.01

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.01 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 3860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,213,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $54,879.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,213,360.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 578,832 shares of company stock valued at $35,850,997. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,637,000 after buying an additional 657,835 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after acquiring an additional 238,489 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

