DoorDash (DASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect DoorDash to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.27, a PEG ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 452,016 shares of company stock worth $49,578,916 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.96.

Get Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.