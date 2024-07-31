DoorDash (DASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect DoorDash to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DoorDash Price Performance
NASDAQ DASH opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.27, a PEG ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.96.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
