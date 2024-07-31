Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,895,000 after buying an additional 1,017,278 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 589,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after buying an additional 431,564 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 973,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

