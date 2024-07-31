Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,158 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,440. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

