Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Makes New $548,000 Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $120,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after acquiring an additional 470,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Allegion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 1.2 %

Allegion stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 375,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,357. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

