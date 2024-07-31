Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,950,000 after buying an additional 1,031,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,030,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after buying an additional 1,459,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,312.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,822,000 after buying an additional 4,808,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,701,000 after buying an additional 3,157,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE APG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 769,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,807. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on APG. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.