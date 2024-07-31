Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.10.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.18. The company had a trading volume of 585,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.98. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

