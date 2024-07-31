Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,669 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.59. 417,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

