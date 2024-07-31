Dynatrace (DT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Dynatrace has set its Q1 guidance at $0.29-0.30 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $1.26-1.29 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts expect Dynatrace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.