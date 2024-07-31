Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.23 on Monday. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

