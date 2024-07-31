Dynex (DNX) Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges

Dynex (DNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Dynex has a market capitalization of $46.39 million and $531,464.58 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

About Dynex

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 93,427,325 coins and its circulating supply is 93,426,127 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 93,410,767.14724502. The last known price of Dynex is 0.49628271 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $572,009.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

