ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.33.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ECN Capital
ECN Capital Trading Up 1.0 %
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.
Insider Transactions at ECN Capital
In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 25,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.