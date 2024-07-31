Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.13.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.74. The company had a trading volume of 542,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,044. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,486,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,423,116,000 after buying an additional 304,402 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,215,000 after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,975,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,855,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,965,000 after acquiring an additional 155,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,420,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

