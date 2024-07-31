Ecovyst (ECVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ECVT opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECVT. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

