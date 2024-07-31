Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 88.93% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

