Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $45.29 million and approximately $931,201.16 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,355,505 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.