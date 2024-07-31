Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Electronic Arts by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 618 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

