Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,054,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.