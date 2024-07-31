Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 650 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 0.4% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boeing were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,661. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.75.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

