Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has $39,000 Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $7,145,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.61. 6,800,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,950,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

