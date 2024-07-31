Elutia (ELUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter.

Get Elutia alerts:

Elutia Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ELUT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,639. Elutia has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Elutia from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elutia

About Elutia

(Get Free Report)

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elutia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elutia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.