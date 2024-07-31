Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,793,500 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 2,318,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.4 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of EDVMF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. 18,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,686. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

